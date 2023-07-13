iTaukei Bank in the pipeline: Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has revealed that a feasibility study will be carried out focusing on the introduction of an iTaukei Bank.

Vasu says that $100,000 has been allocated for this.

Vasu further says that the Ministry is also working on other development plans.

“Other programs that need to be reviewed include the village guidelines, plans to support the eradication of violence against women and girls, the introduction of a community-based integrated natural resources management project, and the expansion of the Native Land and Fisheries Commission.”

According to the Minister, the Ministry is also bringing back the village improvement scheme after a lapse of 15 years.

The Minister says that $2 million is allocated for the above scheme, and the assistance will be provided on a 1/3–2/3 basis.

The Minister has assured that the Ministry will strictly monitor the use of government grants for the development of the people.