Israeli President to visit Fiji this month

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected to stop-over in Fiji on his first official trip to the Pacific later this month.

He will be the first high level Israeli official to visit the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Inia Seruiratu says Rivlin will make a 24 hour visit enroute to Australia.

Rivlin will meet Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and other Pacific leaders.

Seruiratu adds there will also be a number of high level visits throughout the year in light of Fiji’s 50th year of independence.

“And of course there will be more as well. This is Fiji’s 50th year of independence and most of our friends and partners know that and of course they intend to be part of the celebrations as well. Not necessarily in October but it builds up to the October celebrations. So such high level visits are expected and will be good for us as well.”

Seruiratu says the President of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande hopes to make a visit to Fiji soon.

He adds they are still finalizing details such as the dates of the visit.