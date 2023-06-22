Investigations called for suspected oil spill

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is urging authorities to investigate a suspected oil spill along the Nasese foreshore.

Furthermore, calls have been made to probe a suspected sewage discharge in a creek situated in Nasinu.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo emphasizes the need for immediate attention from authorities and agencies to address the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Nasese foreshore oil spill not only poses a threat to marine life but also endangers numerous individuals, including children who frequently visit the area for recreational purposes.

Deo underscores concerns about the adverse effects of toxic contamination on marine ecosystems and the well-being of foreshore users.

The PRF Founder reveals another concerning incident, urging authorities to investigate the suspected discharge of sewage into a creek near the Bykeitou Settlement in Nasole.

He highlighted that the PRF staff made this discovery during a visit to the community to explore potential waste management solutions.

Given the absence of a proper waste disposal system, general waste is being indiscriminately dumped near the creek, raising serious environmental concerns.

Deo emphasizes that these incidents are likely, not isolated, highlighting the possibility of numerous other cases involving environmental damage.

He asserts the PRF’s ongoing commitment to advocating for environmental protection and the fundamental right to a healthy, clean, and safe environment.

Deo states that the PRF is expanding its scope beyond creating recycling awareness and empowering individuals involved in informal waste picking.

He adds that the foundation, following its Strategic Planning Workshop, will assume additional roles as an agency actively lobbying for environmental protection and championing the right to a pristine and secure environment.