[File Photo]

There is a surge in interest from international businesses seeking opportunities in Fiji.

Outsource Fiji’s Executive Director, Sagufta Janif, says the company aims to assist these international businesses by connecting them with various sectors in Fiji.

She says the outsourcing industry in Fiji holds immense potential, offering global sourcing opportunities and creating substantial employment opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the outsourcing industry has a lot of opportunities in terms of creating global sourcing opportunities for the people of Fiji. And our existing BPO’s who are in the market are creating tons of employment for the people of Fiji. Last year one of our BPO’s created around 800 people, employment for around 800 people. So I think that speaks volumes about the progress that this industry can make.”

Outsource Fiji has also called for investments in reliable infrastructure and the development of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of global markets.