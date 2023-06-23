Integrity vital for lawyers

Justice of Appeal Isikeli Mataitoga highlights the critical importance of personal integrity for legal professionals.

Mataitoga, a former Solicitor General, emphasizes that upholding high standards of personal integrity is not only limited to one’s manner of speech but extends to various aspects of a lawyer’s conduct and professional demeanour.

During his presentation at the ODPP Annual Conference, Mataitoga underscores the significance of adhering to the principles of right conduct and ethical behaviour.

Justice of Appeal Isikeli Mataitoga.

He says that these guiding principles should permeate every aspect of a legal practitioner’s life, including their choice of attire.

“I see too many people at that level turning up to court not properly dressed; dress is a message; dress is a way you show respect to people who you are going to work with; this is part of what is captured in the word conduct. Usually, the ladies are okay, but the men are the biggest violators of these standards.”Furthermore, Mataitoga stresses the significance of effective communication skills for lawyers, particularly in both spoken and written English.”

He says that as public prosecutors, it is imperative for legal professionals to possess exceptional language proficiency, as it forms the foundation of their work.