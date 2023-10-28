Insurance initiative focuses on inclusion

Deputy Prime Minister Prof. Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Prof. Biman Prasad has unveiled an insurance initiative that not only champions climate disaster resilience but also emphasizes the importance of inclusion, particularly for women and persons with disabilities.

Professor Prasad says out of the 14,000 individuals initially covered in the scaling climate disaster risk financing framework and parametric insurance, a significant 47 percent were women.

He adds that when the recent cyclone hit parts of Fiji, half of the insurance payouts went to women, further underscoring the gender-inclusive approach.

“This project focuses on inclusion, aiming not only to protect their livelihoods but also to promote gender equality and social inclusion.”

Professor Prasad says the program also reached over 200 persons with disabilities, a comprehensive approach to outreach.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted that the government has taken steps to expand the scheme.

“This initiative which I’m told is an expansion of the existing parametric micro insurance product will ambitiously cover 5000 households roughly 25000 individuals for the next cyclone season, increasing the coverage more than double from year one.”

A significant facet of this ambitious program is its focus on the most vulnerable.

The government aims to include a minimum of 2,000 social welfare recipients, ensuring no one is left behind.

This initiative demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to both climate resilience and the principle of inclusivity, ensuring that women and persons with disabilities are at the forefront of national strategic planning.