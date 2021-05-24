Indoor praying starts under new normal

Following five long months of closure, Fijians are now able to congregate and pray together.

The 70 percent capacity in houses of worship only allows entry for fully vaccinated people and religious leaders say it’s a good first step.

Shree Sanatan Dharam President, Sarju Prasad, says it is an indication for better days ahead.

“These are very welcoming news because people have gotten fed up of being in their houses and not being able to get together and congregate and pray together”.

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says they will ensure that COVID safe measures are strictly adhered to.

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, says everyone has a responsibility to ensure Fijians are protected.

The Ministry of Health has given the option for unvaccinated people to attend religious gatherings outdoors and under new measures, where up to 30 people are allowed to gather outdoors which includes open-air religious events.