India seeks more closer ties with Fiji

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has reaffirmed the coalition government’s willingness to develop more closer, meaningful and deeper political and economic ties with partners like India.

Prasad says that Fiji and India share the fundamental values and principles of genuine democracy, rule of law, human rights, media freedom and mutual respect.

The DPM met with the Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in South Korea during the Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting.

The discussions focused on India’s support at the multilateral institutions to access cheaper climate adaptation financing and bilateral engagement in areas of social development, education, health and payments system for Fiji and the Pacific.



Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the coalition government and assured the Government of India’s support in building more closer ties with Fiji.

She has also expressed her gratitude and well wishes for the Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji later this month.