Increased interest for export of Coral: Wycliffe

The Environment Ministry has noted an increased interest in the export of coral.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, says this is a good revenue earner.

Wycliffe says while the interest is increasing, there are several regulations that need to be met before the applications are approved.

Article continues after advertisement

“Firstly there has to be an environmental impact assessment to be done from the site from where the coral will be extracted. There also has to be proper studies made to determine what species is available where.”

The ministry adds all export of coral is based on companies meeting criteria set out under the Environmental Impact Assessment policy.