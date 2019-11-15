Increase in the volume of exports: Dr Reddy

Despite all the restrictions and an increase in freight rates, the Agriculture Ministry has recorded an increase in the volume of exports for the first 8 months of this year.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the efforts and programmes implemented by the Ministry have led to a 15 percent increase in the volume.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is also looking at boosting the local rice production.

“We are determined to reduce the import bill which currently stands at around $40m. In a few weeks, we will be launching a major rice production strategy for the next two years.”

This year for the first six months total crop production was recorded at 162,000 metric tonnes compared to 145,000 metric tonnes recorded for the same period last year.