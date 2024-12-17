Income-generating projects for rural women

Women residing in rural and maritime communities will now have the opportunity to upskill through new small-scale income-generating projects.

This has been made possible after the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development signed an agreement with the United Nations Population Fund for the Pacific this morning.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry Isoa Talemaibua stated that isolated communities face complex and multifaceted challenges including limited access to healthcare, geographic isolation, and socio-economic barriers.

He said that the agreement would focus on the design and implementation of incubation programs that foster innovation and sustainable development in rural and outer islands.

“These initiatives will provide financial independence and promote gender equality in economic participation. We will expand capacity-building programs and training to increase the effectiveness of community-driven projects. Efforts will be made to profile communities and formulate tailored development plans that reflect their unique cultural and socio-economic contexts.”

Talemaibua also stated that the Ministry is responsible for implementing development strategies to ensure that Fijians in rural areas have equal access to essential services and economic opportunities, just like those in other parts of the country.

He added that these strategies will be achieved through a combination of innovative approaches, focused resource allocation and ongoing community engagement.