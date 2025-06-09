Immigration policy key to managing migration

Migration is becoming increasingly important to Fiji’s economic stability and national development.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says global instability, technological changes, and climate pressures are driving increased migration around the world.

He says Fiji must manage migration carefully to ensure it supports economic growth while protecting job opportunities for local workers.

“Naupoto says immigration policies must also ensure fair laws, strong border management, and transparent processes,”

He adds that well-managed migration can strengthen the workforce and support national development.

