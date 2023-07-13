Immigration Department anticipates pay rise

The Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, has assured our immigration workers of a pay rise.

In his budget support submission to Parliament, Vakalalabure says that the department anticipates roughly a 19% salary increase from 2.5 million to 2.9 million.

Vakalalabure further says that this is part of the Ministry’s initiative to strengthen critical immigration services.

This is part of the 1.5 million for the modernization of e-passports to ensure security and prevent forgery, and a further 0.3 million for the installation of new passport kits in our missions globally.

The Minister reassured the public that the Ministry is adamant about improving the services provided by the department and the welfare of its workers.