IFRC gets financial boost for earthquake relief efforts

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says their relief efforts are continuing for communities and individuals impacted by the recent earthquake in Vanuatu.

IFRC Director, Katie Greenwood, says they are dedicated to addressing the immediate needs of those affected, offering essential services such as emergency shelter, food, medical care, and psychological support.

Today the IFRC received $100, 000 funding support from Nestlé Fiji and Greenwood says they will use the money on ground humanitarian aid efforts.

“We’re used to seeing these kinds of emergencies and Vanuatu unfortunately has experienced a range of emergencies. They’re used to having cyclones, they’ve had volcanic eruptions that they’ve responded to and tsunamis previously, but never before have we seen buildings come down in the centre of town and cause so much death and devastation.”

Greenwood says that the earthquake caused significant infrastructure damage to buildings, bridges, and roads, along with some damage to the airport terminal that disrupted communications.

She adds that they are relieved flights are operational, allowing them to send their team to work with the Vanuatu Red Cross in the emergency response.

Greenwood says the focus is on providing emergency shelter, tarpaulins, shelter kits, and trucking water to communities due to damaged water infrastructure, with a priority on ensuring ongoing access to water.