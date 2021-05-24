Home

Hustle and bustle returns to Suva

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 11, 2021 4:42 pm

Life seems to have returned to the capital city as more people return to the Suva Central Business District.

 The city was abuzz from early this morning with shoppers who have stayed away for almost five months due to lockdowns and movement restrictions.

 For 43-year-old Rohini Devi, the busy streets of Suva today is an assurance that Fiji will get back to some sense of normalcy. 

“ I feel happy because after a long time then I get to see Suva crowded again. It’s raining and people are still coming to buy things.”

It’s also a relief for businesses that have been shut or seen little trading since April, as more people means more revenue.

For James Photographic Studio Owner, Reisemeen Nisha it’s a good start for her business.

“We can see normalcy even on the streets, the city is getting full. It is so good. Maybe another one month we hope this COVID goes down and we can see back to normal before Christmas.”

Nisha says it feels good to also see kids in town after being in lockdown since April.

Business operators in the capital city continue to observe the COVID-19 procedures, knowing that any slip-up could lead to more lockdowns and ruin chances of recovery. 

