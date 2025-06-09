Hundreds mark India’s 77th Republic Day at Suva celebration

Hundreds of people gathered at India House in Suva to celebrate the 77th Republic Day of India, marking a significant occasion for the Indian diaspora in Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says Republic Day is a momentous event for all Indians, whether they live in India or abroad.

He highlighted that Fijians of Indian origin hold the day in high regard, as it not only commemorates India’s constitutional milestones but also strengthens the cultural bond they share with their homeland.

The Indian High Commission says Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, which upholds values such as liberty, justice and dignity for all Indians, both at home and overseas.

“It’s really a special occasion for me to welcome all the Indians and friends of India here today. For those watching through your channels, I wish you a very, very happy Republic Day. May this Republic Day bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your lives, and the lives of your friends and families. Republic Day reminds us that in 1950, when the Indian Constitution was enacted, it came into force.”

Mehta added that for many, Republic Day is not just a celebration of India’s Constitution, but also an opportunity to reflect on their shared heritage and the contributions they have made to Fiji’s multicultural society.

LICI Fiji General Manager, Shridhar Pathare, echoed similar sentiments, saying they were overwhelmed by the love and happiness shared by the Indian diaspora.

“Indo-Fijians belong here, with their roots in India, carrying forward the values and cultures they brought with them. When I meet Indo-Fijians, I see these same values and traditions still alive.”

As India marks its 77th year as a republic, the Indian High Commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora, fostering unity, shared identity and enduring bonds across borders.

