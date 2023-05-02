Humanity is what matters: Batiwaqa

The story of the Syrian ship is an important reminder of the history of indentured labourers in Fiji and the significant contributions made by them to the country’s development.

Navilaca Village resident Sereana Batiwaqa says the lesson learnt from the incident is that regardless of race, culture, or denomination, it is important to have a love for one another and help people in times of need.

Batiwaqa says no religion is greater than humanity, and that is what matters.

“Even though we belong to different denominations and different cultures. But I think it’s humanity that brings us together.”



Sereana Batiwaqa of Navilaca Village.

Batiwaqa says language was also a challenge when communicating with the survivors, but the use of signs helped them communicate with each other.