Huge spike in domestic violence in the last three months: Ali

Domestic violence in the country has become more prevalent in the last three months compared to the same period in previous years.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says they have seen an increase in reporting with more women coming forward.

Ali says the impact of COVID-19 which puts more families in a difficult financial situation has been a major contributor to the increase in domestic violence cases.

She says for most cases they have sought a domestic violence restraining order.

Ali adds some women have returned to be with their husband or partner but they are protected through the DVRO which was issued.