HRADC investigates alleged police brutality

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating an alleged police brutality complaint from a 50-year-old man from Sigatoka.

The man alleges he was verbally and physically assaulted by a group of police officers dressed in civilian clothes at Cuvu Police Station on February 23rd.

The complainant informed the Commission that he was allegedly beaten by the police officers and was made to bite five bongo-chilies after which chilies were rubbed on his genitalia.

The complainant alleges a ruler was used by an officer to hit his private parts.

The complainant further alleges the officers also made remarks about his private parts which were sexual in nature.

He was detained in the police cell block for a night.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says no medical attention was provided to the man and the next morning, according to the complainant, the police officers took him to Nadroumai Village to a masseur, to treat his broken arms.

The Commission met with the complainant earlier and reported the matter to the Lautoka Police Station. He was also advised to do a medical examination.

Raj says they are now in possession of the medical report which states the injuries on the complainant are highly suggestive of assaulted and high impact blunt force trauma likely sustained with a time frame of five days.

The Commission has filed a formal complaint with the Internal Affairs of the Fiji Police Force and is also independently investigating the matter.