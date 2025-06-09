HR Manager backs legitimacy of Saneem’s tax refund

The Human Resource Manager at the Fijian Elections Office has confirmed in court that the tax refund received by former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem was legitimate.

Afina Hussein, testifying under cross-examination by the defense, stated that key documents, including Saneem’s appointment letter from the President, were not placed in his official files.

She also confirmed that Saneem had not received any salary review, despite successfully overseeing two elections during his first tenure as Supervisor of Elections.

Hussein acknowledged that there had been a misunderstanding over the interpretation of an additional clause in the Deed of Variation of Saneem’s contract.

The trial concerns allegations that former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, while Acting Prime Minister, approved a Deed of Variation and Addendum that allowed payment of Saneem’s taxes without proper authorization.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces charges of abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

The case is set to continue tomorrow.

