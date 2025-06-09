Housing push expands

[File Photo]

More families are expected to secure long-term housing as the Housing Ministry ramps up lease approvals and settlement upgrades.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa confirmed that over 300 leases will be handed out to families in Ledrusasa, Nadi, and Waidamudamu, Nausori, before the end of this year.

This follows the recent handover of 99-year leases to more than 100 families in Cuvu Settlement, Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement



Maciu Nalumisa

He said housing projects are active across the country, with four informal settlements now under construction.

These include Tavela in Nadi, Sakoca in Nasinu, Tore in Lautoka, and Field 4 in Lautoka.

“These projects are living testaments of real progress, real investment, and a real commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities.”

Nalumisa said these are signs of real progress and investment in vulnerable communities.

The Ministry is also rolling out other support programs, including the Rent-to-Own scheme, Model Homes through the Housing Authority, and the First Home-Owners Grant.

Nalumisa acknowledged traditional landowners and stressed the need for strong partnerships between government and the Vanua to ensure inclusive development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.