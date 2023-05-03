Housing Authority opens new office in Lautoka

The staff of Housing Authority in Lautoka have been reminded to work together and deliver the best service to customers.

This was highlighted by Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa while opening the new office of the Housing Authority and Public Rental Board along Vitogo Parade today.

Nalumisa says it’s a critical office for people as housing is a basic need for people.

It’s an investment of around $250,000 that will also have staff from PRB and Ministry of Housing.

“The opening of this branch is an indication of our progress to work together and provide housing services that we are mandated to carry out.”

Housing Authority CEO Ritesh Singh says the old office where they were, had some safety issues and the building was in an irreparable state which.

Singh adds 22 staff will be based at the new office serving approximately 6,926 lease customers, 565 loan customers and 433 PRB customers in the Western Division.