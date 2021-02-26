Hospitals should provide beddings says Dr. Waqainabete

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians need to report if they are advised to bring their own linen and pillows to public hospitals they are admitted in.

Dr. Waqainabete was responding to questions on reports that some patients at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Ward were told to bring their beddings.

The Minister neither denies nor confirms these claims.

Waqainabete says the Ministry is responsible to provide beddings for every patient who is admitted.