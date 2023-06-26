History is a key factor in women’s growth

[Source: CC Pines]

History plays a key role in women’s empowerment to break barriers and grow in whatever field they are in.

Speaking to women in the engineering field, Erasito Consultants Limited Director and Vice President of Engineering Fiji Terence Erasito says he vividly remembers a photo of three women who were part of the construction of the Waterloo Bridge in England in 1945.

Erasito says that since then, women have played an important role in the development of the infrastructure industry and encourages women to grow professionally wherever they are.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we look back in history, there were a number of ladies who were responsible for the development of infrastructure from way back. In engineering schools today, female participation is up to around 20%, and that’s a huge difference. It’s significant.”



Vice President of Engineering Fiji Terence Erasito.

Erasito adds that women grow stronger as time evolves and many have developed in various male-dominated jobs.