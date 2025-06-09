High-sea clearances jeopardise port safety

Aerial shot of the Suva harbour.

Fiji Ports is calling for an end to high-sea vessel clearances.

The corporation describes the current system as unsafe and outdated.

Harbour Master Laisiasa Gonewai told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that Fiji is the only country in the region still requiring officers to board ships at sea.

He said this often happens in rough conditions at pilot stations or quarantine anchorages, creating serious safety risks.

Gonewai said all vessels must be cleared before docking, but boarding at sea has led to delays and safety incidents.

He noted that supervisors have been advised to review the process as international best practice allows officers to board only once ships are secured alongside the wharf.

He adds that high-sea boardings are mainly required for vessels arriving from malaria ports.

Gonewai urged authorities to reconsider this rule, saying modernising the process would improve safety, speed up ship turnaround, and enhance coordination between port and quarantine teams.

