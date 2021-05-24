Home

News

High number of non-compliance a great concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 3, 2021 10:45 am
[Source: FIji Police]

The high number of bookings for failures to comply with simple COVID safe measures continues to be of concern.

This was reflected in the number of bookings reported from the 16th to the 30th of last month.

Police say 677 Public Health Infringement Notices were issued during this period with failure to wear a mask accounting for the majority of the bookings.

641 were for failure to wear a mask in public, 19 for failure to wear a mask whilst travelling in a public service vehicle, 16 for breach of curfew and an employee was issued a fine for failing to wear a mask while at work.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong had earlier reiterated that as long as there is a pandemic, Fiji will continue to face a threat from the virus and its variants.

The Fiji Police Force is also echoing the same sentiments emphasizing the importance of complying with COVID safe measures.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho, says that surge operations will be conducted throughout the Divisions to ensure compliance.

