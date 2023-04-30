High cost incurred in addressing gender-based violence

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali

The cost towards prevention and response work on gender based violence has increased over years.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali says the first survey done in 1999 cost $300m dollars however currently it stands at $700m annually.

She says the upward trend demonstrates urgency of change in mindset among people to take this issue seriously.

“A study by UN women in 2016 found that the cost of violence amounts to around 2% of the global GDP. That is equivalent to 1.5 trillion U. S. Dollars of the size of Canada’s economy. While we have made progress, this reality must keep us focused and accountable. Behind these numbers and these trends are human beings who are unable to live their full potential and their true promise. And these are the women and the girls.”

Ali has also acknowledged the response work done in the region but believes in building more to it in the coming days.