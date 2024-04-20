Help locate missing teen

Missing person, Sitiveni Kurulatabua Ravono [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

16-year-old Sitiveni Kurulatabua Ravono has been reported missing at the Namaka Police Station.

He left home for school yesterday morning but did not return.

Police say despite search efforts by his family, he has not been located.

Any with information regarding Ravono’s whereabouts, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Western Division Command Center at 9905457.