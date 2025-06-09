Heavy rain to continue as TD03F strengthens near Vanuatu

[file photo]

Rainy conditions are expected to continue across the country into next week due to an active trough of low pressure over the group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the low-pressure system near the Solomon Islands has now intensified into Tropical Disturbance TD03F as of this morning.

It says TD03F is currently in favorable conditions and is projected to move southeast between Vanuatu and Fiji over the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

There is a moderate to high chance the disturbance could develop into a tropical cyclone after the next 48 hours, with the center expected to strengthen near Vanuatu.

This means that fresh to strong northerly winds may begin affecting parts of the country from late Sunday or early Monday, with average winds up to 55 km/hr and gusts reaching 80 km/hr.

Winds may strengthen further to near-gale or gale force depending on TD03F’s track and development.

Persistent rain will continue, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The Weather Office is monitoring the system closely and will issue further updates as conditions evolve.

Authorities are urging the public to stay informed, remain prepared, and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.