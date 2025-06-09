Heavy rain threatens flash flooding across the country

File Photo

A flash flood alert remains in force for parts of the Central and Eastern Divisions as unstable weather continues to affect the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure sitting over the southern and eastern parts of Fiji is bringing widespread cloud and rain, with the system expected to spread across the entire country from today.

A heavy rain alert also remains in place for the whole Fiji Group.

Article continues after advertisement

Forecasters warn that isolated heavy downpours could quickly trigger flash flooding.

Communities in Navua, Suva, Nausori, Tailevu North, Ovalau, Kadavu, and southern Vanua Levu are being urged to remain alert.

Possible impacts include flooding of small streams and drains, dangerous conditions at low-water and Irish crossings, rising water levels on roads and flooding of homes in low-lying areas

Authorities are advising the public to take extra precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and monitor weather updates.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.