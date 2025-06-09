Healthy smiles begin early for children

Children at Bright Little Ones Preschool with Colgate's Dr Rabbit

Children at Bright Little Ones Preschool in Suva took part in fun, hands-on oral health lessons today, encouraging them to build good hygiene habits from an early age.

The visit formed part of a wider programme by the Colgate team, which has been visiting schools and communities across Fiji to promote preventive dental care and healthy routines.

Principal dentist at the Smile Clinic Dr Sagar Dhanji says starting early is essential.

“There’s a common misconception that baby teeth don’t matter, but poor hygiene in childhood often carries through into adult teeth. Prevention is always better than cure and as I often remind my patients, dentistry isn’t expensive – neglect is.”

Colgate-Palmolive country manager Adrian Romanin stressed the long-term value of simple daily habits.

“Our message is very simple: brush two minutes, twice a day, limit sugary foods and drinks and see a dentist at least once a year. If children adopt these habits early, they will carry them for life.”



Assistant Director of Bright Little Ones, Vere Waqalala

Dr Sagar Dhanji Colgate-Palmolive country manager Adrian Romanin

Assistant Director of Bright Little Ones, Vere Waqalala, said early education is the key to establishing lasting habits.

“Teaching our three, four and five-year-olds proper brushing and healthy eating habits lays a foundation for life. When children learn early, it becomes a habit they keep as they grow.”

The session included live demonstrations on brushing techniques and interactive activities designed to engage the children while reinforcing healthy routines.

Health experts say initiatives like these play a critical role in preventing tooth decay, helping children start school with stronger oral health and reducing the need for costly treatments later.



Children at Children at Bright Little Ones Preschool in Suva with their free dental kits Colgate-Palmolive country manager Adrian Romanin demonstrating steps on how to brush teeth

Colgate-Palmolive team with the Smile Clinic team Colgate-Palmolive team

