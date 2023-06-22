Vu-Care Foundation donates linens to Labasa Hospital

The health sector continues to receive support from its partners in the private sector, as it struggles to meet the demand for supply of resources.

An illustration of the partnership is the recent donation of linens from the newly founded North-based Vu-Care Foundation to the Labasa Hospital.

Medical Superintendent, Doctor Jaoji Vulibeci says as the government cannot cater to every need of a hospital, they are trying to strengthen the public-private partnership to help improve the standard of our health sector.

Dr Vulibeci says the donation has come at an opportune time, as they have had a problem with the supply of linens for patients at the Labasa Hospital.

“We have changed how we run the hospital – the vision … and be able to partner with stakeholders. We have partners from Taiwan, partners who are former people of Labasa who are now in New Zealand and Australia. We try to strengthen that partnership. Today one very good example is the donation from the Vu-Care Foundation … they see the difficulties that we are facing in the hospital.”

Dr Vulibeci says they are committed to their collaboration with local and overseas partners, to help improve health facilities and services in the country.

Vu-Care Foundation President, Amelia Simmons provided assurance on their continued support for the hospital, as it is an important sector of government.

Simmons also acknowledged the assistance from its donors around the country.

The foundation also donated adult diapers to the hospital early this year.