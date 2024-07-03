Symposium focuses on healthcare innovation

The Health Ministry emphasizes the need for innovative solutions to address health challenges in the region, such as non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the 3rd Health Professionals Education Symposium today, Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana highlighted the long history of traditional health practices in the Pacific Islands.

Dr Cikamatana also stresses the importance of combining traditional and modern practices to improve healthcare.

Fiji National University’s Acting Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences, Dr Ameila Turagabeci, states that the symposium provides an opportunity to share knowledge and build connections.

She adds that this helps advance their mission of improving health in the region.

