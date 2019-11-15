15 children in critical condition needs urgent surgery

Sixty children with congenital heart disease in the country are waiting to undergo operation and 15 of them are critical in condition.

This was revealed by Sai Prema Foundations’ Director Sumeet Tappoo while speaking during the foundation’s 4th anniversary.

Tappoo adds this is the main reason why they are trying to open the Children’s heart hospital as soon as possible.

He says the Foundation’s $25m specialist Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese will be set to open once the equipment is installed.

“A few months from now the borders will open, we will expect the installers to come in and install the specialist medical equipment and we can’t wait for the day when Sir You and Madam you will inaugurate this hospital. We hope that not too far away.”

Meanwhile, the Sai Prema Medical Centre began operations two years ago and has served over 10,000 patients and assisted 18,000 children with heart conditions.

Over 5,500 people in rural Fiji have also benefitted from the foundation’s Medical outreach camps.