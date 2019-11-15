New audiology centre at CWM Hospital

A new audiology room has been opened at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

In opening the new facility, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that about 80,000 Fijians have some form of hearing impairment.

“Any Fijian who suspects they have an ear or hearing problems can receive a free test here in CWM Hospital. It will give our medical professionals to spot hearing problems early and manage treatment.”

Article continues after advertisement

The new facility funded by Korea is the first-ever audiology centre for any public health facility in Fiji.

Bainimarama also highlighted that Fiji happens to have a higher rate of hearing impairment cases in the region, some of which are due to Meningitis.

CWM Hospital is now equipped to conduct tests for hearing impairment.