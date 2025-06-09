Ministry of health outlines plan to address specialist shortages

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has intensified its efforts to address specialist shortages, with a fully funded plan for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, allocating $82.4 million to support the recruitment and retention of medical specialists nationwide.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu informed the parliament today 83 percent of specialist positions were filled within four months of advertisement this year which is a significant improvement from 52 percent in 2021.

He also highlighted that re-advertisements dropped to 17 per cent, indicating improved recruitment strategies and a higher quality of candidates.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu. [File Photo]

Dr Lalabalavu says the current average waiting time is closely tied to the availability of qualified specialists and the recruitment process.

“At present, 80% of the 99 specialist positions are filled while 20% remain vacant with the highest vacancies in chief medical officer post at 29%. And a significant challenge arises from the lack of suitable and qualified candidates which can delay the filling of specialist positions.”



[File Photo]

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry continues to advertise and recruit specialists as vacancies arise, ensuring that service delivery is maintained.

“We continue succession planning allowing acting appointments to maintain service delivery while candidates complete specialist registration. And we also engage locum specialists when necessary.”

The Ministry is implementing strategic workforce measures through the National Strategic Workforce Plan for Health 2025–2034, in partnership with the World Health Organization, to build a responsive, well-balanced medical workforce for Fiji’s growing healthcare needs.

