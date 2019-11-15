Ministry aims to address shortage of nurses

Midwives and nurses in Fiji have been trained well and are marketable worldwide.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are trying to address the shortage of nurses and midwives in the country.

“You know we can’t have a 100 percent retention. The percentages are reducing significantly because of either an increase in salaries and working conditions.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says his Ministry is providing various training opportunities for nurses and midwives to help enhance their skills.

“What we are doing is that we are value-adding to their training and making sure they continue their professional development. Allowing them to have a special day and those who are free can enjoy time with colleagues and other professionals.”

Nurses and midwives account for nearly 50% of the global health workforce.

The World Health Organization estimates that the world will need an additional 9 million nurses and midwives by 2030.