How to reduce health burden discussed

Reducing the burden of diseases has been one of the focal points of discussion by the Human Development Thematic Group at the 2023 National Economic Summit.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says some really good ideas were put forward by the participants.

He says there were also discussions on innovative approaches to providing health care and financing health care.

Doctor Fong says these are important discussions.

“Areas I would like to see happen a bit better will be around the areas of community engagement, innovative approaches to health service delivery, and innovative approaches to health financing. I think if they all target areas of primary health care and ensure that we can reduce disease burden by preventing, detecting early, or preventing complications, I think we will be moving in a good space.”

Doctor Fong adds that discussions also took place on the health infrastructure and involving communities to maintain the facilities.