Fiji facing termite crisis: Tubuna

Fiji is facing a termite infestation crisis, causing millions of dollars in damage to families and properties.

Assistant Minister for the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna revealed this while opening the Termites Taskforce Meeting in Suva today.

Tubuna says around 150 termite-infested properties have already been identified in Lautoka.

He says the damage is so severe that some homes need to be demolished.

He says similar infestations have also been recorded in the Northern Division.

According to the Assistant Minister, termites have been allowed to spread for the last 16 years due to the lack of government action and attention.

He says the coalition government will work with all stakeholders in urgently addressing this national priority.