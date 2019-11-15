FEMAT teams to leave for Southern Lau today

In an effort to effectively respond to the impact of TC Sarai, 2 teams consisting of government officials and medical personnel will leave for Southern Lau today.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team arrived yesterday from Kadavu and another set will be leaving with government teams this afternoon.

He says the teams are currently being briefed on what to assess on the island, as parts of Southern Lau were affected by the Cyclone.

“There’s teams from government getting ready to head off to Southern Lau and our teams from the Ministry of Health is part of that. It’s FEMAT and so the teams are being prepared and they will be briefed on the objectives and making sure they work hand in hand with NDMO and with the provisional administrator and district officers in the Lau Group then they will be off and sometimes next week then they’ll be back.”

The Minister says they will work closely with officials from the National Disaster Management Office while on the ground to ensure Fijians in affected areas are assisted.

FEMAT teams are expected to carry out medical checks on the islands and check for proper water and sanitation.