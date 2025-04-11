Dengue Fever outbreak declared for Central Division

The Ministry of Health has declared a Dengue Fever outbreak for the Central Division.

It says the Central Division has reported a total of 1090 confirmed cases of dengue fever from January 1st to March 23rd, 2025, and the most recent increase in March is above the expected levels for the same period last year.

The Ministry says the significant rise of dengue fever case numbers is expected following periods of heavy rainfall and flooding especially during the months of November to April.

It says over the last three weeks, a surge in dengue cases have been observed in Navua subdivision, Suva subdivision, and Rewa subdivision while Tailevu subdivision and Naitasiri subdivision have recently reported increased admissions of Dengue Fever cases at the Korovou hospital and Vunidawa hospitals respectively.

It adds the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has also reported increased admissions above the expected numbers compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry says it is implementing its Dengue Outbreak Response Plan and continues to monitor the outbreak situation at divisional and national levels.

The Ministry has also assured its commitment to delivering critical medicines such as IV fluids and analgesics to support the response actions and patient care at our healthcare facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Western Division has started to report a decline in number of Dengue cases in the division, and the divisional team continues to monitor and support responses actions in the division.

What it is Dengue Fever?

Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus. Humans become infected with the dengue virus when mosquitoes (black-and-white striped mosquito) bite someone with dengue (blood meal) and then transmits the virus when it bites another healthy person.

What are the Symptoms?

Dengue Fever causes flu-like symptoms that generally last for 2-7 days. Dengue fever usually occurs after an incubation period of 4-10 days after the bite of the infected mosquito.

High Fever (40°C) is usually accompanied by at least two of the following symptoms:

• Nausea, vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Headache

• Eye pain

• Muscle or joint pains

• Headaches

• Pain behind eyes

• A rash

Other symptoms may include;

• Swollen glands

• Diarrhoea

• Generally feeling unwell (malaise)

Severe Dengue Fever

When developing into severe dengue, the critical phase takes place around 3-7 days after the first sign of illness. A decreasing temperature does NOT mean the person is necessarily recovering. Special attention needs to be given to these warning signs as it could lead to severe dengue:

• Abdominal pain

• Persistent vomiting

• Vomiting blood

• Rapid breathing

• Fatigue/ restlessness

• Signs of bleeding such as bleeding gums, vomiting blood, black tarry stools (blood in stool), vaginal bleeding, and bruising of the skin.

Failure to seek medical treatment in time if severe dengue signs are present may lead to severe bleeding, severe organ impairment, coma and even death.

How is it treated?

Seek medical attention immediately if you think you may have contracted dengue fever. Early diagnosis and management of symptoms is critical to reduce the risk of complications and avoid further spread of the virus.

Patients should get plenty of rest and drink plenty of fluids.

Take oral rehydration salts if they are available. Paracetamol such as Panadol can be taken to bring down fever and reduce joint pains.

DO NOT take aspirin or ibuprofen or any other pain medicine without checking with a doctor. These treatments can increase the risk of bleeding because they work to thin the blood.

When the warning signs of severe dengue as listed above are present, it is imperative to consult a doctor and seek hospitalisation to manage the disease.

