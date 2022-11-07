Acute malnutrition is manageable

Health Ministry Head of Wellness Doctor Devina Nand

Malnutrition is a global problem and Fiji is doing relatively well in this area.

Health Ministry Head of Wellness Doctor Devina Nand says acute malnutrition, is at a medium level nationally standing at five percent.

“We do have a burden. Fiji as you know, not just with children has a burden of non-communicable diseases, we have a burden of communicable diseases. And the third burden really is around nutrition deficiencies. And the latest NNS survey showed anaemia across the ages, apart from other nutrient deficiencies.”

Nand states that parents and guardians must note the kind of fruits and vegetables they put on the table daily because not every nutritious food is expensive.

She adds reverting to traditional practices can also be of great value and local, fresh fruits and vegetables full of nutrition can be incorporated into diets.

United Kingdom Deputy Head of Nutrition Action Against Hunger Paul Binns says one of the core components of this approach is community engagement, where the team is dependent on working closely with communities to identify children at risk of malnutrition.

He says educating mothers about malnutrition and treatment is also important.

“So we have the integrated services that are going to be there as standard care that’s available in the ministry of health primary health services. And that in itself will help to build resilience because the children will be better nourished identified earlier, better nourished when you have a disaster comes along that for example a typhoon that could wipe out communities wipe out their access to food, create disease, you make the whole community more vulnerable and in particular, the children. Now in those kinds of circumstances, we can make sure that those children can have continued access to care.”

The health training on integrated management of acute malnutrition focuses on training health professionals on the standard management of children including diagnosis, community screening, and nutritional and medical care in the hospital and community setting.