124 new cases of HIV/AIDS this year

The Ministry of Health has recorded 124 new cases of HIV/AIDS from January until October.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says 41 percent of these cases are females who have HIV.

He says they have identified that Fiji has two major issues pertaining to health, which are Non-Communicable Diseases and Communicable Diseases.

The Minister adds Fijians should take responsibility for their lives.

“One-third of our population are youth and today I take this opportunity to remind you to take responsibility for your lives. Practice safe sex as the health facilities and staffs stand ready to support you in your journey for a healthy adulthood.”

Dr Waqainabete says while the Ministry is addressing the issues of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea, they recognize and acknowledge that HIV is a behavioural disease, but it is preventable as treatment is available for all Fijians free of charge.