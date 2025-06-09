Health workers in the North get critical sanitation support

Source : ministry of health & medical services Fiji / Facebook

Health workers in the North have received a boost this week, with new Water, Sanitation and Hygiene supplies delivered to medical facilities across Bua and Macuata.

A team from the Health Ministry’s headquarters travelled to the Northern Division to hand over the equipment, which includes wheelie bins, pedal bins, and specialised waste-segregation containers.

The items will help clinics and health centres manage medical waste more safely — protecting staff, patients, and nearby communities.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, who is currently touring the North, met with the WASH team during the handover.

He says improving sanitation in frontline facilities is crucial in preventing contamination and reducing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Ravunawa adds that most subdivisions have already undergone training to develop proper healthcare waste management plans, with several officially launched earlier this year.

The new supplies are expected to make daily work safer for health staff and create cleaner, healthier environments for the people who rely on these facilities.

