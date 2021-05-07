Home

Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 11:00 am

The Ministry of Health is closely liaising with the parents of children living with cancer on when they can visit the hospital for their required treatment.

The Ministry says while chemotherapy treatment is still continuing, they are also mindful of the need to ensure the safety of these kids during this pandemic.

Sherin Lata, a mother of a five-year-old Leukemia patient says she is following the advisory from the authorities for the safety of her child.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just feel sorry for Rishav because COVID-19 is very dangerous for us gang too. It’s better to stay home and look after my son properly.”

WOWS Kids Fiji Co-founder, Sina Kami says they are also providing necessary support for kids living with cancer.

“Medicine that is not available at our main hospital, we do provide that from the private pharmacies and any type of blood-tests needed to be done outside of the main hospital, we do provide that.”

According to WOWS Kids, six children have passed away from cancer from January to April this year while 67 remains under their support.

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing the safety of all Fijians during this pandemic.

