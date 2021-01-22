Health Ministry in contact with WHO on COVID-19 vaccine

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are aware of the evaluations made about the Pfizer vaccines.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has been approved in several first world countries including Australia.

Dr Waqainabete says this is one of the many issues discussed with his team while meeting on the current changes happening rapidly with COVID-19.

He says there are about four vaccines for COVID-19 that have been rolled out in some parts of the world.

“We understand what the vaccines are because we are in contact with the World Health Organization, we want to be guided by what WHO recommends and what their stamp of approval will be on. But also we are doing our own investigative research on what will be best for our population.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has reiterated that not all Fijians will get vaccinated at once as the process will be similar to that of the measles immunization program.