HA continuing with its projects

The Housing Authority is continuing with its projects despite the impact of the pandemic, to ensure lots are made available.

Permanent Secretary, Sanjeeva Perera says they are currently working on five development projects in conjunction with the International Finance Corporation.

Perera says the program is delayed because of the pandemic, as investors have not been able to visit Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“The positive side of it is that, based on the feasibility test that has been done, with these projects coming in, we are looking at doubling the offering of housing and land lots to people. So instead of initially looking at giving one thousand lots, now we are looking at giving two thousand lots.”

He adds more people, together with the housing sector, will be able to benefit from the projects.

The Permanent Secretary says the five projects are on the priority list of the Housing Authority.