Gynecologist ratio remains low

[Source: TopTeen]

Care that focuses on the health of the female reproductive system could be at risk, as Fiji only has 16 practicing gynecologists nationwide.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, revealed that of these, seven are stationed at CWM Hospital, six at Aspen Medical Centre, and three at Labasa Hospital.

He added that this limited distribution puts pressure on healthcare facilities, especially in rural and maritime areas.

Ravunawa also noted that these specialists provide obstetric services in divisional hospitals, which further stretches their capacity.

The Assistant Minister explained that the Ministry cannot require medical graduates to specialize in gynecology, as this depends on individual career choices. However, the Ministry continues to support those who choose to pursue this training in an effort to help fill the gap.

“As I mentioned earlier, it depends on their interests. After graduating with an undergraduate MBBS, it’s up to them which discipline they want to pursue. Once they establish their pathway, the Ministry supports them along the way.”

Ravunawa added that, to enhance the skill development of new gynecologists, the Ministry is providing targeted training in areas where they need further support.

Head of Family Health, Dr. Rachel Devi, has stressed the importance of making these services available across all regions.

“We’re now trying to make it publicly available, even in private spaces, where people can access it more easily. And we’re working closely with the education system—especially through family life education programs which have expanded significantly. We’ve just had consultations with them.”

While challenges remain, these efforts reflect the Ministry’s dedication to strengthening gynecological care and ensuring that more women across the country have access to quality reproductive health services.

