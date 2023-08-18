Growth in population demands further development: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Province of Bua alone recorded an increase in population in a span of ten years, when compared to the other two provinces in Vanua Levu.

Bua noted an increase of 9.3% while Cakaudrove and Macuata recorded a decrease of 6.7% and 11.7% respectively, in between 2007 and 2017.

This has been highlighted at the Bua Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the growth in population has called for further development to cater for the needs of the people in Bua.

“We should look into this matter, the increase in population demands for an increase in facilities and services to cater for the people. We should increase the capacity in schools, health centers and hospitals … because the population continues to increase.”

Rabuka reminded the people of their abundance of resources, which they can utilize to generate revenue and contribute to development in their province.

He urged the province to continuously pursue development, and also assured them of the government’s commitment to further develop the area.

Rabuka also highlighted the renewed interest from other countries who are willing to assist the government in its endeavor for development.

The Prime Minister says the government is committed to addressing the aspirations of the people, as reflected in the 2023-2024 national budget.

The Province of Bua has a population of 15,466, with 54 villages and 192 settlements, covering around 1380 hectares of land.