Grant benefits for entrepreneurial youth clubs

A total of eight youth groups walked away with over $41, 800 worth of equipment today, ranging from catering to farming tools.

The equipment handed over by the Minister for Youth is part of the grant incentive from the Korea International Cooperation Agency that aims to help young Fijians pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

The Ministry is prioritizing employment creation by providing youth with the necessary tools needed to start their own business.

Article continues after advertisement

Ana Bogicadra of Bagasau Young Women and Girls Club is grateful that their application for the $5, 000 grant was successful.

“This is an initiative that we’ve decided to create in our community to help us create our own source of income.”

Minister for Youth, Parveen Kumar says this assistance from the KOICA will assist in youth development.

“We have ensured that the youth sector is not only adequately funded but also better resourced with proper technical expertise.”

Kumar hopes this assistance will help cultivate entrepreneurial thinking focusing on women.